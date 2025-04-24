2025 NFL draft: 4 most likely scenarios for Carolina Panthers at No. 8
What are the Carolina Panthers going to do tonight at the NFL draft? Aside from the Tennessee Titans, no one knows what any team is going to do for sure. That said, we do have a pretty good idea of what Carolina is considering. Here are the most likely results from tonight's first round.
What the Panthers will probably do on draft night
1. Jalon Walker
If the Panthers keep the eighth pick, they're almost undoubtedly taking Jalon Walker. The explosive, dynamic hybrid defender fills two needs (edge, linebacker) and does both well. He'd be an excellent piece to add to a defense that still desperately needs help, and everything seems to be falling into place for Walker to come to Carolina.
2. Trade Down
The Panthers really want to trade down, and that would arguably be the ideal outcome. They have several prospects they like and who would help tremendously, so why not trade back and see who falls? Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Teams don't seem as poised to move up this year, which means Carolina might not be able to do that. They clearly want to, though.
3. Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan is the next most likely prospect to be picked by the Panthers. There's a clear need for a true WR1, and the Panthers probably know they should aid Bryce Young's development even more. Picking McMillan would forego helping the defense, but most of their investment has already gone to that side of the ball, and they have eight other picks to fix the defense with.
4. Mykel Williams
Early in the pre-draft cycle, Mykel Williams to Carolina was getting a lot of buzz. The Georgia edge rusher makes a lot of sense. The only question is, and analysts disagree on this, is he worth the eighth overall pick? That remains to be seen, but the Panthers do have interest if Walker or McMillan don't work out.
5. Wild Card: Walter Nolen
The wild card here is Walter Nolen. The defensive tackle would be a huge surprise, but there's traction behind it. Team insider Darin Gantt tossed his name into the ring, and the Panthers probably still need more on the interior of the defense. Still, there are probably better options at eight overall than Nolen, but he can't be ruled out.
