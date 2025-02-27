2025 NFL draft: Ohio State ball-hawk named ideal Day 2 target for the Panthers
Should the Carolina Panthers pass on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the eighth overall pick, they could address the position on day two.
As we get closer to the draft, Ohio State product, Denzel Burke will be a name that climbs up the draft board for teams across the league. He's a versatile, athletic corner who does a good job of playing the ball in flight and with patience, could develop into a rock-solid No. 2 option at the NFL level.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently tabbed Burke as a day two target for the Panthers.
Ballentine's analysis on Burke ---> Carolina
"There's a lot to like about Denzel Burke. There's also a lot to like about him in a Carolina Panthers uniform as a potential target in the second round. The Ohio State corner is a well-rounded player with plenty of experience. He could have come out last season, but he went back to win a national title.
"His physicality and ability to play multiple coverages would make him a good fit in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's system. His addition would go a long way in creating depth in the Panthers secondary. Jaycee Horn is under contract, but Mike Jackson and Caleb Farley are both free agents. Burke could immediately join the secondary as a solution on the outside."
During his four years in Columbus, Burke registered 143 tackles, 28 passes defended, nine tackles for loss, and four interceptions - one of which he returned for a touchdown.
