Cam Skattebo is the perfect fit for the Panthers' running back room
There are few positions on the Carolina Panthers' roster that the team should feel extremely comfortable with heading into the 2025 season. One of those positions could be running back if they can add one more reliable piece to the rotation.
Chuba Hubbard has the starting gig locked up for the foreseeable future, but in today's era, you're going to need at least three quality backs to get you through a 17-game season and more.
A year ago, the Panthers shockingly took Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the draft, making him the first running back off the board. They knew he would have to play catch-up thanks to an ACL injury he sustained in his final year at Texas, but the front office believed he could be a massive part of the team's future.
Unfortunately, Brooks never really got a chance to get his feet wet as he tore the same ACL in just his third game as a pro. With Brooks set to miss the 2025 campaign, Carolina went out and signed Rico Dowdle in free agency, who led the Dallas Cowboys in rushing this past season with 1,079 yards.
The one thing that's missing in the Panthers' running back room? A bruiser.
This is where the draft comes into play.
Arizona State's Cam Skattebo feels like the perfect fit for a Dan Morgan-built team. He's a tough, hard-nosed, physical back who seeks contact. When he gets downhill, it looks like a freight train that can't be stopped. His skillset would complement that of Hubbard and Dowdle perfectly and would take some hits off their plate in short-yardage/goal-line situations.
