ESPN analyst names Panthers-Tet McMillan his favorite pick from first round
The Carolina Panthers made one of the more surprising picks in the first round of the NFL draft. They selected Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall instead of Jalon Walker, a trade back, Mykel Williams, or Walter Nolen. After seven seemingly straightforward picks, the Panthers threw the first curveball of the night.
However, it may have been one of the best picks any team made last night. At least, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid thinks so. He and other draft analysts were asked about their favorite pick of the night, and Reid was effusive in his praise.
"Tetairoa McMillan to the Panthers at No. 8 was my favorite pick because Bryce Young needed a true WR1. The top-ranked wideout in my rankings, McMillan adds an alpha to a room that included a lot of secondary options," Reid said. "Entering a crucial third year, finding Young a primary pass catcher was seen as essential. General manager Dan Morgan likely weighed the strengths of the receiver class to the defensive line group and saw the lack of high-end options, which is why he wasted little time in drafting McMillan."
Ironically, Matt Miller said Jalon Walker to the Atlanta Falcons at 15 overall was his favorite pick. That only happened because the Panthers passed for McMillan, who they said was their top overall pick. They held their breath hoping he wouldn't get snatched before they could get him.
They also turned down several possible trade-back offers. They wanted to trade back, but they also said they'd have to be blown away to pass on McMillan. They weren't, despite interest from at least the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
