ESPN mock offers 2 wildly-different scenarios for Panthers in Round 1

Sep 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) warms up before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers can essentially go down two paths next Thursday in the NFL Draft. They can draft for their biggest need or try to get the best value, a.k.a. the best player available. With how the first seven picks are likely to go, this is a choice they're undeniably going to have to make. Ahead of that, ESPN posited which prospect they'll look for in either scenario.

If they want to fill the biggest need, they'll, according to ESPN's Matt Miller, pick Jalon Walker to address the edge. "The Panthers logged only 32 sacks last season, tied for third fewest in the league. They lack a blue-chip prospect on the edge after trading away Brian Burns following the 2023 season. And that defense struggled in general last season, allowing 6.0 yards per play (worst in the league)," Miller said.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

But if it's the best value they're looking for, Jordan Reid thinks Tetairoa McMillan will be the selection instead. "McMillan is the top receiver on my board since I have Hunter listed primarily as a cornerback. He would give quarterback Bryce Young a security blanket as a 6-foot-4 target with an expansive catch radius and alignment versatility," he said.

It's interesting that Reid believes McMillan, ESPN's number 15 overall prospect, as the best value at eight overall. Sure, the Panthers might get the most out of him and he might be the single-biggest offensive differencemaker for them, but some mock drafts have McMillan going nearly in the 20s, so they could possibly trade down for him.

Either way, it's shaping up to be either Walker or McMillan with the eighth pick next Thursday night. How the Panthers draft will ultimately determine which path they're on this offseason.

