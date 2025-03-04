What Steph Curry said about the Panthers after recent trip to Charlotte
With the Golden State Warriors in town for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, it was longtime Carolina Panthers fan Steph Curry's one chance to visit his hometown. He doesn't get to travel to the city he grew up in and the city of his favorite NFL team all that often, but he did on March 3.
Curry had a nice outing in a dominant win for the Warriors, but he took the chance to say something nice about both the Hornets and the Panthers, the two teams he grew up watching and rooting for. Curry has been around the Panthers since the early 2000s.
After the win, he had this to say about the Panthers, a team he said he's always rooting for, via Athlon Sports, “Deep down I’m always rooting for the Hornets the Panthers, something for Charlotte to rally around."
Curry is always quick to show his fandom for the Panthers. During the NFL's regular season closer, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did a no-look celebration, something Curry is known for. When he saw it, the NBA point guard gave it his stamp of approval on social media.
He also made an appearance on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt last October, during which he shouted out the Panthers, who at the time were on track to finish with the worst record in the NFL for the second straight year. Curry was also chosen to pound the Keep Pounding drum at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Even still, Curry remains a devoted fan despite living and playing basketball across the country.
