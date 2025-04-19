Panthers predicted to gamble on another Ole Miss WR in Round 2

All Panthers

Tre Harris is a popular pick to the Panthers in the second round.

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In 2023, the Carolina Panthers spent a second-round pick on an Ole Miss wide receiver to try and give Bryce Young a weapon. That player was Jonathan Mingo, a true draft bust who is not even on the team anymore. The Panthers traded him to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, which was a miracle.

Now, in 2025, there's another Ole Miss wide receiver who is getting quite a lot of buzz as a possible second-round pick to the Panthers: Tre Harris. NFL.com's latest second-round mock has Harris going 57th to the Panthers. They're vastly different archetypes at wide receiver, but there may still be some trepidation having been burned once before.

However, Harris is seen as a better NFL prospect than Mingo was. Mingo was a specialist sort of receiver who did things well in college that don't necessarily translate to the NFL. It doesn't help that infamously awful Panthers coach Frank Reich was tasked with helping him transition.

Harris would theoretically come into a better situation with a better team around him. He'd also join a much better version of Bryce Young, so there's at least that. The Panthers also need a wide receiver badly, so it'd be hard to fault them for taking one in any spot in the first few rounds.

