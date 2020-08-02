AllPanthers
53 Men: DE Efe Obada Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

DE Efe Obada

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 265 lbs

College: N/A

NFL stats: 32 tackles, 11 QB Hits, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player

The Panthers may not have a ton of elite guys at defensive end, but Obada is still a developing player. He will see the field from time to time, but I'm not expecting him to beat out anyone in the two-deep for significant playing time.

Analysis:

For his size, Obada can move around really well. He's not just an athletic freak, he's quick, has really good upper body strength. Matt Rhule believes he is someone who can move around a little bit on the defensive line and I think that in itself is Obada's best quality - he's versatile. I don't see him ever becoming a starter on this defense, but he will be able to contribute and make plays coming off the bench. There is still a lot of work to be done with his game, but he's coming around.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

Right now, the Panthers need bodies. They need to have several guys that they can rotate in and out on the line to keep players fresh. I know he's been on the roster before, but I still believe he has to earn his spot on the roster, which I ultimately think he will. 

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

