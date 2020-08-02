53 Men: DE Efe Obada Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
DE Efe Obada
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 265 lbs
College: N/A
NFL stats: 32 tackles, 11 QB Hits, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Depth Chart Projection: Depth player
The Panthers may not have a ton of elite guys at defensive end, but Obada is still a developing player. He will see the field from time to time, but I'm not expecting him to beat out anyone in the two-deep for significant playing time.
Analysis:
For his size, Obada can move around really well. He's not just an athletic freak, he's quick, has really good upper body strength. Matt Rhule believes he is someone who can move around a little bit on the defensive line and I think that in itself is Obada's best quality - he's versatile. I don't see him ever becoming a starter on this defense, but he will be able to contribute and make plays coming off the bench. There is still a lot of work to be done with his game, but he's coming around.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock
Right now, the Panthers need bodies. They need to have several guys that they can rotate in and out on the line to keep players fresh. I know he's been on the roster before, but I still believe he has to earn his spot on the roster, which I ultimately think he will.
