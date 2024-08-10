Panthers TE Jordan Matthews shares love for Nick Foles, who just retired from the NFL
Jordan Matthews has had an interesting run in the NFL. His first year he was playing wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, who took him in the second round of the draft out of Vanderbilt. Matthews hit the ground running as a rookie, totaling 67 catches, 872 yards and eight touchdowns catching passes from Nick Foles. Matthews scored eight more times the following year, but ever since his production has disintegrated and now he's trying to make the Carolina Panthers as a tight end.
Matthews got off to a good start in Thursday night's preseason loss to the New England Patriots, totaling a team-high 48 yards with no drops. However, it's never really been the same for him since that first year when he was paired with Foles, who of course went on to bigger and better things.
Most famously, Foles as a backup led the 2017 Eagles to a championship after their starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury. Foles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a thrilling shootout that was one of the most entertaining Super Bowls of all time. From there Foles never really got another chance as a full-time QB1, unless you count the seven games he started for the Chicago Bears in 2020.
Foles was out of the league last year and he announced his retirement earlier this week. Fittingly, he finished his career with a 29-29 record as a starter, thus ending one of the oddest careers in modern NFL history. Early this morning Matthews shared a classy message on his Twitter account for his former Philly teammate.
However it goes in Carolina this year, Matthews is likely nearing the end of his NFL journey himself. He just turned 32 years old and is heading into his 10th season in the league.
