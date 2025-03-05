Bears continue to prove that the Panthers' rebuild plan was a smart one

Bears OL additions so far:



• Former Chiefs G Joe Thuney (4th-round pick)

• Fromer Rams G Jonah Jackson (6th-round pick)



Caleb Williams was the most-sacked (68) and the 3rd-most pressured QB in the NFL last season.



Breakout season incoming 👀