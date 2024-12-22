Bryce Young trails Cam Newton in record books after first-half touchdown pass vs. Cardinals
Bryce Young had already rushed for a touchdown during the first half for the Carolina Panthers. With a touchdown pass in the second quarter, he recorded his eighth straight game with a touchdown through the air. In every game since returning from the bench, Young has thrown a touchdown.
That's obviously a personal record for the second-year player who has struggled to find some consistency throughout the first two years of his NFL career. It's also the most by a player in a long time, a mark held by franchise legend and former NFL MVP Cam Newton.
Bryce Young angling for Cam Newton record after another TD pass
Bryce Young threw a touchdown over the top of the defense to Adam Thielen, a target he has looked to often lately. Thielen returned from a hamstring injury and picked up where he and Young left off last season. The eighth consecutive game with a touchdown pass from Young puts him with the most in a row since Cam Newton threw one in 11 consecutive games in 2018.
Young has revived his career with his play since coming off the bench. It hasn't always been perfect, like last week with four turnovers against the Dallas Cowboys, but it has involved a touchdown pass in eight straight games. After Young threw just 11 last year, it's impressive to have one in eight games.
