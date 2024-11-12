Bryce Young's recent PFF grades show Panthers QB outplaying some big names around the NFL
Bryce Young's return to the starting lineup from Weeks 8 through 10 has not been perfect, but it's been good. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has made strides over those three weeks, including two straight wins. This kind of growth didn't seem possible in Weeks 1 and 2.
PFF grades can often be brutal, showcasing how a player may not be playing as well as it seems. The raw box score doesn't always tell the whole story, and PFF attempts to provide some context. The context around Young isn't exactly gorgeous, but it tells an important story about his growth.
PFF grades suggest Bryce Young is doing better than some surprising names
According to the PFF grades, Bryce Young is only the 23rd-best quarterback in the NFL over the last three weeks. However, that is a significant improvement over the first two weeks, when it looked like Young wouldn't grade well against high school defenses. Plus, that ranking has him higher than a few important names.
For starters, he's outplayed CJ Stroud in that time span. The pick to take Young and not Stroud first overall was parroted at Carolina in 2023 as a colossal, franchise-altering mistake. While the overall body of work still heavily favors Young, it's important to remember that the final verdict has not been rendered yet on Young's career.
The decision to jump up in 2023 and not wait for the deeper 2024 QB class was also criticized. But Young has also outplayed two of the top rookies they could have had: Caleb Williams, the player selected with their own first-round pick, and Drake Maye.
Other names Young is outplaying or is right around include MVP candidate Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Broc Purdy, and Jared Goff. That's a list of quality quarterbacks that Young is right in the thick of, and that's all the Panthers can really ask for at this point.
