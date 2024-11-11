Carolina Panthers: 3 things to get done during their 2024 bye week
The Carolina Panthers, perhaps shockingly, enter their 2024 bye week on a two-game winning streak. The bye week is a much-needed break to rest and heal up, which will be key for a few Panthers players. It's also a time to get a lot done since they don't have a game next weekend to prepare for.
During the Panthers' time off, there's plenty they can do while they revel in the joy of having won two consecutive games for the first time in the Bryce Young era. One of them, fittingly, has to do with Young himself.
1. Name Bryce Young the starter
For whatever reason, be it coach speak or the fact that it is still a genuine QB battle, Bryce Young was not named the starter after the Munich win. Dave Canales said Young made a statement to everyone in the organization, and Canales should take the time off to cement his status moving forward so this doesn't have to be a weekly discussion. Young has more than earned it.
2. Extend Jaycee Horn
Recently, a report stated that the Panthers want to extend Chuba Hubbard and Jaycee Horn. They got the Hubbard extension done. Now, extending Horn should be a top priority. The cornerback has said he'd love to be around for a long time, and the Panthers need to take this time off to negotiate a new deal.
3. Get Adam Thielen back atop the WR depth chart
Adam Thielen has been out since Week 3. He was the WR2 when he went down, and Diontae Johnson has since been traded out of his WR1 spot. By default, that role goes back to Thielen, who had over 100 catches in the role last year. The bye week should be all about getting him back up to speed so he can provide the reliable outlet he was for Young last yewar
