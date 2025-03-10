Carolina Panthers agree to terms with game-changing run defender
Earlier in the day, there were reports floating around that the Carolina Panthers were expected to sign former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams. Other teams pushed and eventually news came out that Williams has agreed to terms on a deal with the New England Patriots.
It's not all doom and gloom for Carolina though as they have reportedly come to terms on a deal with nose tackle Bobby Brown III, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams.
After seeing limited playing time to begin his career, Brown developed into a key piece of the Rams' defense over the last two years, totaling 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two QB hits, and 0.5 sacks. He could stand to see some improvement in the pass rushing department, but he can be the glue that holds things together in the run game for Carolina.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and head coach Sean McVay raved about Brown earlier this offseason in a story by Rams staff writer Wyatt Miller.
"He's a real physical player and he's real stout at the point of attack," Shula said. "I don't think he gets enough credit. I didn't necessarily know how smart he is and how much he understands the game."
"Bobby is a really mentally tough guy and he can take hard coaching," said McVay. "When Bobby is right and when Bobby's playing the way that he's capable of, it can be really special."
This past season, Brown ranked 27th among all defensive linemen against the run with a 67.7 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The Panthers allowed an NFL-worst 179.8 yards on the ground per game in 2024. The addition of Bobby Brown III will go a long way in improving that number.
