Carolina Panthers insider sees 'inevitable' starting spot for crucial rookie
The Carolina Panthers had the best rookie of the entire first week of preseason, according to PFF. Nic Scourton, in limited action, earned a 91.8 overall grade, higher than every rookie, including Shedeur Sanders, Tetairoa McMillan, and Cam Ward.
Scourton recorded a sack and two pressures. He could have played his way into the starting lineup, but Panthers insider Joe Person argued that a different rookie's excellent preseason debut has pushed him into the lineup instead.
Panthers insider believes Lathan Ransom will start
The Carolina Panthers badly need a safety to emerge alongside Tre'von Moehrig. Fortunately, after one preseason game, it looks as if one has. Lathan Ransom played well against the Cleveland Browns.
"Ransom isn’t afraid to hit," The Athletic's Joe Person said. "In fact, he likes it, which he’s shown all camp and again Friday when his four tackles were second to cornerback Mike Reid for the team high. Ransom also received high marks from PFF, which gave the fourth-round pick from Ohio State a grade of 73.3."
Cornerback Mike Jackson had a lot of praise for his secondary teammate, saying he's "a dawg," and a really smart player. "If I tell him something out there, he’ll listen. And he doesn’t always go strictly by the book. He plays football. That’s rare to find in a rookie," the cornerback added.
"It seems inevitable that Ransom will overtake veteran Nick Scott for a starting spot, but Canales isn’t there yet. In the meantime, Ransom keeps impressing his teammates," Person concluded.
The analyst listed safety Nick Scott as a particular faller after Week 1, with Ransom being a riser. That alone indicates that Ransom will eventually take the starting spot, because Scott's role wasn't ever guaranteed, and with the two going in opposite directions, a change is on the way almost certainly.
