Panthers star's trade value revealed, and it's pretty surprising
The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2025 NFL season full of hope after a strong second half last year and a very impressive stable of young talent on both sides of the ball. But do they have any potential trade candidates on their roster?
The Panthers could very well move some pieces between now and the trade deadline as most rebuilding teams do, but you probably wouldn't expect them to attempt to trade cornerback Jaycee Horn. Especially not after signing him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension.
But honestly, no player is truly untouchable, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a piece outlining the trade value of every NFL team's best players.
When it came to Horn, Barnwell didn't exactly think the Pro Bowler would fetch a major return, noting the 25-year-old's checkered injury history as a major factor.
"And while CB Jaycee Horn has been great when healthy for most of his career, he has played just 37 of his 68 possible games over his first four years in the league," Barnwell wrote. "A healthy Horn would be worth a first-round pick, but factoring in a new deal averaging $25 million per season, I'm not sure a lot of other teams would be willing to take that plunge."
Not that Carolina will be aiming to jettison Horn anytime soon, but it is sometimes nice to know that you can get out of a contract with an impressive return when you want to. Apparently, Barnwell does not feel that to be the case with Horn, and it's understandable.
Of course, so long as Horn remains healthy, it won't be an issue. He registered 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended in 15 games last year, so hopefully, he is able to stay on the field in 2025.
