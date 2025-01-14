Carolina Panthers met with pressure master at Hula Bowl
The Carolina Panthers had a historically bad defense in 2024, yielding more points to opposing offenses than any defensive unit has in the history of the sport. A 17-game slate helped aid their pursuit of history but make no mistake: this was a horrendous unit.
Aside from perhaps the cornerback room, there was no position on defense that played even remotely well in 2024, but the edge rusher department was particularly troublesome. The Panthers struggled to generate pressure almost always, which is why they've now met with a draft prospect who excelled in that area.
Panthers met with Colorado edge rusher at Hula Bowl
At the Hula Bowl, the Carolina Panthers met with Colorado linebacker BJ Green II. He was one of the Big 12's most prolific pass-rushers, ending with 7.5 sacks and led the conference in overall pressures. That's the kind of player the Panthers need.
They may have, with two wins in their final three games, played themselves out of the Abdul Carter sweepstakes, and another edge may not be good value at the eighth pick. They may have to get creative later on to find a good edge rusher, hence the meeting with BJ Green, who is not currently a top draft prospect.
With several picks to play with this year, the Panthers have opportunities to address the issues. It comes down to whether or not Dan Morgan and company can find the diamonds in the rough, and Green could be one. His stats suggest a better player than his prospect rankings currently do, so he could be a future steal for someone. Carolina is doing its due diligence to find out if he will be for them.
