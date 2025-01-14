Carolina Panthers met with pressure master at Hula Bowl

The #Panthers met with #Colorado EDGE BJ Green II at the @Hula_Bowl, per @_RyanFowler_. #KeepPounding



Green (6’1”, 270 LBS) finished the 2024 season with 33 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles & a fumble recovery.



As @_RyanFowler_ stated, Green finished as the Big 12… pic.twitter.com/6bhyI2DRay