Carolina Panthers updated depth chart heading into road matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Although the results haven't been there over the last two weeks, the Carolina Panthers are playing good football right now. After winning two straight over the Saints and Giants, Carolina has lost back-to-back games to Kansas City and Tampa Bay by a field goal.
This afternoon's game presents another stiff challenge as they hit the road to take on one of the best teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here is a look at the Panthers' depth chart entering today's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Jonathan Brooks, Raheem Blackshear
WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Cade Mays, Brady Christensen
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams
DT: Shy Tuttle, Jonathan Harris, Jaden Crumedy
DE: A'Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Amaré Barno, Cam Gill
LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Caleb Farley
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Akayleb Evans
S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson
S: Jordan Fuller, Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
LS: JJ Jansen
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Eagles: NFL experts make predictions for Week 14
Steve Smith reveals what changed for Bryce Young during benching
Jaycee Horn comments strongly suggest he’ll re-sign with Panthers
Panthers predicted to replace Shaq Thompson with rising Eagles LB