Carolina Panthers updated depth chart heading into road matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles

A look at Carolina's two-deep entering this week's contest.

Although the results haven't been there over the last two weeks, the Carolina Panthers are playing good football right now. After winning two straight over the Saints and Giants, Carolina has lost back-to-back games to Kansas City and Tampa Bay by a field goal.

This afternoon's game presents another stiff challenge as they hit the road to take on one of the best teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is a look at the Panthers' depth chart entering today's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Jonathan Brooks, Raheem Blackshear

WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Cade Mays, Brady Christensen

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams

DT: Shy Tuttle, Jonathan Harris, Jaden Crumedy

DE: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Amaré Barno, Cam Gill

LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Caleb Farley

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Akayleb Evans

S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson

S: Jordan Fuller, Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

LS: JJ Jansen

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

