NFL analyst says Panthers' potential upset wouldn't be 'most stunning' result

The Carolina Panthers have already beaten their 2025 playoff opponent. The Los Angeles Rams will make their second trip to Charlotte this year, and they'll be looking to avenge a Week 13 loss.

The Panthers got three turnovers from Matthew Stafford that day and escaped with a 31-28 win. While that win and the defeat of the Green Bay Packers felt a little random, those are the reasons we know the Panthers can beat any team.

They can also lose to any team. That's why they're 8-9. They can beat the Rams and Packers, but they can also lose to the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints (twice).

Beating a playoff team twice, including once in the playoffs, is not likely, especially for Carolina. The prevailing idea is that they're certainly not going to do it again, because that would be downright unbelievable.

But ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes it might not be. "It felt a little fluky at the time, and with the Panthers limping to their division title with an 8-9 record, it feels unlikely to happen again in the wild-card round," he said.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

But because they have proven they can beat anyone (as well as lose to them), an upset just can't be ruled out. "Carolina had eight wins as an underdog this season, by far the most in the NFL," Graziano pointed out.

The weird history of bad playoff teams winning has been well-documented here, but the fact that teams under .500 are 4-2 in the playoffs suggests it's more than possible to win a game under those conditions.

"Carolina's big wide receivers were a problem for the Rams' cornerbacks in the first matchup and could be again if the Panthers can do a good enough job of keeping the Rams' rush off Young. All I'm saying is it wouldn't be the most stunning potential upset of the first round," Graziano concluded.

The Panthers are by far the biggest underdogs this weekend despite being at home and having beaten the Rams in that venue once before. It would still be a big shock to see Carolina hit the road for a divisional-round match, but apparently not the biggest.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Opening odds for Rams-Panthers revealed

Panthers rise in power rankings after sloppy loss

Panthers’ running game AWOL ahead of playoffs