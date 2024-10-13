What Panthers coach Dave Canales said about Falcons QB Kirk Cousins going into Week 6 game
You like that? Dave Canales does.
Ahead of their week six tilt in the Queen City, Dave Canales spoke on his reverence for first-year Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 36-year-old signal caller is coming to Carolina on an absolute heater. In his last outing, Cousins dropped 509 yards (an Atlanta Falcons franchise single-game record) and four touchdowns on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Falcons win.
Carolina's rookie head coach Canales spoke highly of both Cousin's impressive on-field ability and his saintly character. The two met during one of Cousins' four trips to the Pro Bowl, and a brief interaction involving Canales and his daughter stuck with the head coach.
"You just see the way he was so conscientious about everything," Canales said. "Just the relation, the way he went about it, he connects with people. Just a great human too. Can’t say enough good things about him."
Cousins is famously an amicable personality, but he's a killer on the field. After a slow start with Atlanta following a season-ending Achilles tear in 2023, the Falcons quarterback has found his groove. Him and his cast of characters including first round draft picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts will present a stiff challenge for Carolina's ailing defense. Canales knows it.
"He's so dialed in," Canales said. "He's a student of the game. He understands coverage, he understands the different attacks that a defense tries to put on their offense. He understands his system. Just the rhythmic way, the efficient way that he plays, getting the ball out quickly, finding those quick completions, knowing when he can take his shots, he kind of just has that sense about him...He's so accurate. He's been that way for his career. I have so much respect for him."
It on Canales and his staff to figure out how to slow down Cousins this afternoon. The Panthers defense led by coordinator Ejiro Evero has been shredded by opposing passers in recent weeks. Most recently, Caleb Williams (20/29, 304 yards, two touchdowns) and Joe Burrow (22/21, 232 yards, two touchdowns) have had their way with Carolina. Cousins is next on the docket, and if he can replicate his success from week five, it'll be a long afternoon for the Panthers in a key divisional matchup.
