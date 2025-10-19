Dave Canales sends clear message on Panthers' cornerbacks after clutch plays
The Carolina Panthers improved to 4-3 with a win over the New York Jets. It was a tough game, which has been described as an ugly win. Those who love defense, however, wouldn't agree. They would have loved the way Carolina held New York in check, especially their defensive backs.
Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor combined for 139 yards on 16-of-34 passing, with Taylor throwing two picks. Both of those were hauled in by Jaycee Horn, who had arguably the best game of his career.
Head coach Dave Canales was thrilled with what he saw from Horn, saying his performance fired up everyone on the team.
Dave Canales praises Carolina Panthers' cornerbacks following Week 7 win
The second-year head coach didn't stop at praising Horn, though. While he started answering a question about the former first-round pick, Canales also made sure to applaud Mike Jackson for his work.
"It was huge just from the standpoint of guys expecting their teammates to show up and make big plays. Just the excitement and the energy that it brought to the sideline for him to come up with both of those interceptions in critical situations," Canales said.
"And Mike Jack had a couple really beautiful plays, on a one-on-one go ball down the field in the end zone."
He also said Jackson nearly picked off a pass later in the game, making sure to highlight how well both of his cornerbacks performed.
Carolina has won three in a row now, but has a tough test in Week 8 when they host the Buffalo Bills who are coming off their bye week.
