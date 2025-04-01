Dave Canales likens young Panthers receiver to DK Metcalf
When DK Metcalf requested a trade, the immediate connection to the Carolina Panthers was made. Few teams need a wide receiver of his caliber more than the Panthers do, and head coach Dave Canales was an offensive coach during some of Metcalf's tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Ultimately, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there have been far more nonsensical trade rumors.
When asked on Tuesday about Metcalf and if he believes Carolina needs a WR of that caliber, Canales made a bold claim that they've already got their version of the talented wideout in the building in the form of second-year player Xavier Legette.
Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Canales was asked about his former wideout and if the Panthers offense as constructed and as schemed would even need a dominant WR1. They haven't had one yet, and Canales said,"I think we've got that guy. Xavier Legette."
Legette had a very up-and-down rookie season, but physically, he does match up with Metcalf well. Metcalf is 6'4", 210 pounds. Legette is 6'1", 221 pounds, so he's a little stouter but still fits the mold of a big-bodied receiver.
The former South Carolina product did showcase an innate ability to get open, but he struggled with catching the ball. Some drops of his were particularly brutal, but both Dave Canales and Bryce Young stated confidence in the wide receiver, and now Dave Canales is paying him a high compliment.
