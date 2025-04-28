Early 2026 mock draft predicts another sad finish from Carolina Panthers next season
The 2025 NFL draft was this past weekend and the Carolina Panthers added eight new players. Their first selection was at No. 8 overall, which is where they landed Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. They finished with a receiver as well, taking Colorado’s Jimmy Horn Jr. at No. 208.
Their focus was plain to see as they prioritized making life easier for quarterback Bryce Young. They did add some defensive help with defensive ends Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but they ensured Young had enough weapons to work with.
Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade down in first round
Unfortunately, that doesn’t guarantee success and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski doesn’t see them faring much better. In his early 2026 NFL mock draft, he has Carolina making their first selection at No. 6 overall. That’s where he has them adding Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.
Sobleski says they might have to consider replacing Young if they finish this poorly, but believes he will get one more year.
”If the Panthers are picking this high again, a replacement for quarterback Bryce Young could be on the table. However, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say he'll get one more chance to prove himself in 2026.” — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Mauigoa plays right tackle for the Hurricanes, which is exactly what the Panthers will need. Pairing him with Ikem Ekwonu would give them the bookends they need to help Young — or anyone else who might replace him — succeed.
That said, Carolina showed enough improvement down the stretch to give fans hope that they won’t be anywhere close to No. 6.
