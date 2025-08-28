All Panthers

Legendary NFL WR not fazed by Panthers losing Adam Thielen

Chad Ochocinco isn't worried about the Panthers.

Zach Roberts

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers just willingly took a major hit to their wide receiver corps, trading veteran Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. It removes the team's most reliable wide receiver, someone who was quietly still very good over the last two seasons despite his advancing age.

His presence alongside Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette had former NFL legend Chad Ochocinco all in on the Panthers. He loved the WR room they had. Now, it's missing a key component, but Ochocinco still isn't wavering on how good the Panthers can be.

Chad Ochocinco isn't sweating Panthers losing Adam Thielen

Adam Thiele
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) walks off after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Chad Ochocinco hasn't been shy about his Panthers support. He boldly claimed that the Panthers quietly had the best WR room in the NFL with Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and the like. What about now?

Ochocinco loved seeing Thielen get to go home to the Minnesota Vikings, which prompted one fan to respond and say they were not happy with how the Panthers were "falling all over the place." Ochocinco doesn't share that sentiment, "Nah, we good."

The Panthers do still have an exciting group of wide receivers. Tetairoa McMillan looks every bit the part of a dominant WR1, something the Panthers have not had since 2022. Xavier Legette can finally play a role more suited to him, and Jalen Coker might've been the best UDFA find last year.

That's not to mention the electric Jimmy Horn Jr. or the veteran leader David Moore. Even without Thielen, this is a quality WR room. It will need to find a leader and the target that Bryce Young can look to on crucial third downs and when things go wrong like he did with Thielen last year, but that'll come with time and experience.

Thielen is 35 and was either going to retire or enter free agency at the end of the 2025 season, so the Panthers were able to extract some value for him, all while maintaining a pretty solid group of pass-catchers for the season. It's certainly far from a dire situation.

Zach Roberts
