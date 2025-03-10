Former Panthers star won't be making a homecoming to fix ailing pass rush
The Carolina Panthers had a direct link to one of the best available pass rushers on the open market. Haason Reddick was with the Panthers for a year, and he was one of the best edge rushers they've had in recent memory. Unfortunately, that potential homecoming to fix the weak pass rush won't happen.
In fact, Carolina will now have to deal with blocking the star pass rusher twice a year. The former Panthers star has inked a one-year deal to play with Carolina's rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, in rapid succession, re-signed possible Panthers target Chris Godwin and swooped in on Reddick as well.
Fortunately for the Panthers, there are other options, namely in a deep edge class in the draft. James Pearce Jr., Abdul Carter (if the Panthers should be so lucky for him to fall that far), Nic Scourton, Jalon Walker, or Mike Green could all be good options in round one.
Joey Bosa, Von Miller (as horrible as that would be to see, he's a good option on a short-term deal), Za'Darius Smith, Dre'Mont Jones, Josh Sweat, and Chase Young are all still options in free agency. The Panthers have a lot of different pathways to take.
Perhaps one of the easiest would've been to reconnect with their former player and sign him to a similar deal. The Bucs spent $14 million on him, and while that's roughly half the salary cap space they have, it'd be worth it to have a pass rush that can actually pressure quarterbacks.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight
2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Continuity could make Panthers top-10 offensive line even better
Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target