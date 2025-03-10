NFL free agency: Panthers' options at WR shrink further with rival's big-time re-signing
The Carolina Panthers are in the market for a wide receiver. Chris Godwin made perfect sense as a fairly young, high-end receiver with connections. He played under Panthers coach Dave Canales in 2023 in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, that connection and fit aren't paying dividends in free agency.
Godwin officially inked a three-year deal to stay in Tampa Bay. This was their goal, and both Godwin and the Buccaneers wanted to re-up. That always made it a long shot that Godwin would flee for different pastures, and now it's official: he's not coming to Carolina.
The Panthers were probably going to have a tough time signing him anyway. After Tee Higgins' franchise tag situation, Godwin became the best and most exciting prospect on the market. Even if he hit the open market, there would likely have been a bidding war.
Carolina isn't exactly flush with cash to spend and they have numerous holes on defense. Wide receiver is probably a secondary issue for Dan Morgan and the front office, so a deal for Godwin would've been very costly both in salary cap and limiting alternative options.
The safest bet for a wide receiver is a bargain-bin addition, not someone like Godwin. The alternatives, be it a trade for Garrett Wilson or drafting Tetairoa McMillan, are both more likely, too. The Panthers certainly need a WR1, but they can't really afford one just yet, and Godwin, the only real candidate to be that in free agency, is gone officially on the first day.
