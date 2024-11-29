What Jaycee Horn revealed about Bryce Young's intense postgame meeting following Chiefs loss
Bryce Young did something he has not done much during his almost-two-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers last week. After a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Young addressed the team publicly. It's not typically his leadership style, and it caught the attention and got the support of veteran cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Jaycee Horn revealed more about Bryce Young's fiery postgame rant
It's not often that Bryce Young speaks up for the team. His leadership style is much more reserved and he prefers to let others take the reigns for him. That was not how he operated after a walk-off loss to the defending champs.
Most of his teammates are willfully quiet about what exactly was said, but cornerback Jaycee Horn admitted that he was animated according to Joe Person of the Athletic. “I just know he used a lot more profanity than probably I ever heard come from him,” Horn said. “But it was good because it got the guys going. Obviously, everybody’s talking about it, so hopefully we can come out here and rally off that speech.”
It's what the team was looking for. Horn went on to say, “I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I was just kind of happy, like, finally. He stepped up and just a show of leadership and really just being the guy we all knew he was. It’s a lot being the No. 1 pick, going through the ups and downs. Nobody’s career is perfect. He’s playing ball and I’m proud of him. I’m just happy to see him take control of the team.”
It was a rare display in perhaps an interesting spot. The Panthers took the defending champs to the wire and Young had a career-best performance. It was a moral victory if there are any, and it was a performance to hang the team's hat on. Yet, Young isn't satisfied with that. The only victories that count are in the standings, and he decided the team needed to hear from him.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young gets special recognition from PFF for Week 12 performance
ex-Panthers WRs dealt at NFL trade deadline not thriving with new teams
Panthers predicted to pick top WR prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class
Bryce Young comments on rare address to Panthers after loss to Chiefs