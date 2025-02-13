NFL analyst suggests Panthers need a veteran WR1, not a rookie
The Carolina Panthers had a pretty dismal wide receiver corps last year. Injuries plagued virtually every wide receiver, and only Adam Thielen was totally reliable when on the field. This offseason almost undoubtedly involves a wide receiver addition.
There are options to do that. They could trade for someone. The Panthers could draft a rookie at eight overall or somewhere later in the NFL Draft. They could also venture into free agency to find their top target. One NFL analyst believes they need to ignore a rookie wide receiver and focus on finding a veteran in one of the other two methods, trade or free agency.
Panthers pushed to make splash on veteran WR1
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine says that the Panthers have to find a WR1 for Bryce Young. He noted, probably incorrectly, that 2025 is make-or-break for Bryce Young. The insider said that the Panthers still need to see if he can be their franchise guy. That may not be accurate, but the idea that Young still needs a top wide receiver is.
Ballentine said, "The Panthers have to do what it takes to make sure he has a real No. 1 receiver. Taking Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the draft would be nice, but it's a big burden to put on a rookie receiver and there's no guarantee he'll be available when they are on the clock."
He went on to argue that the focus should be on free agency or a trade, perhaps going all-in on Tee Higgins or swinging a blockbuster for Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams. "Whatever they do, they can't expect Young to show what he can really do with what's left of Adam Thielen leading the team in receiving," Ballentine said.
The Panthers don't have a ton of cap space to sign Tee Higgins. They also don't have a ton of draft capital to make a trade for someone like Hill or Adams, but they do have more draft capital relative to their cap space situation, so that might make more sense.
