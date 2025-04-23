NFL analyst predicts surprising Panthers-Bengals draft day trade
Much was made about the Carolina Panthers' backfield this offseason. Chuba Hubbard would be back and remain the starter, but who would be behind him? Miles Sanders was way too expensive, and Jonathon Brooks would be out all season. The Panthers responded by cutting Sanders and adding Rico Dowdle on a cheap, one-year deal.
That seems to have settled it, then. They have Hubbard and Dowdle for one year until the duo turns into Hubbard and Brooks next year. Still, one NFL insider believes they could still somehow be in the market for one.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks that Zack Moss could be on his way out from the Cincinnati Bengals since they're working something out after his injury and found a gem in Chase Brown. If so and a draft-day swap takes place, Palacios thinks the Panthers make some sense.
He admitted that the Panthers "don't need a new running back," but he said that they would do well to consider one. He believes bringing in Moss gives them a dominant three-headed beast in the backfield and that Moss would challenge Dowdle for the RB2 spot. He also believes this would all help Bryce Young improve.
The Panthers may have met with and scouted some running backs in the NFL draft, but that is probably just due diligence. They're almost guaranteed not to take a running back given their situation, and that makes them even less likely to fork over draft compensation to add yet another borderline starting running back.
