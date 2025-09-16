NFL insider still believes in Panthers coaches, Bryce Young with one caveat
The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be decent and at least competitive in 2025, but that has not quite been the case through two weeks. Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr thinks Dave Canales and Bryce Young can work, but there is definitely cause for some panic early on in the season.
Orr believes the Panthers have some of the pieces, especially on offense. They're just still reeling from old personnel decisions that don't have an end in sight. "This is a team with good coaches, good offensive players, development at the quarterback position and a surrounding roster that was so incredibly bad that the decisions of personnel men a decade before are going to haunt them," he wrote.
But where does that leave Carolina? Apparently with a panic meter of 7.5 as of now. He believes Young is still a bit of a "reclamation project," and that Tetairoa McMillan, while an impressive player, came at the cost of helping an embattled defense.
"I wish I could punt entirely on evaluating the situation because it’s just too early to tell," the analyst went on. "The challenge for Dave Canales is to hang on to his badge as a rescuer of quarterbacks, which I believe in my heart he is."
Orr thinks Young needs a run of games where he plays well, not just an exceptional half of one game, to help the evaluation of this team. He also said, "The Panthers are going to have to make a crucial divisional game against the Falcons more interesting than the sportsbooks expect it to be. Then we can talk about adjusting Carolina’s score to something more commensurate with a team that needs time."
The SI insider does think Canales and Young can be a successful QB-coach combination because Young has trended in the right direction and Canales has a proven track record with quarterbacks. The problem seems to be most everything else on this roster, and that's going to make life difficult on both of them.
Unfortunately, with this being the second year of the combo and the third year for Young, time isn't exactly on their side, hence the pretty high panic meter rating. There is some cause for concern, and the cards might not be in Young or Canales' favor to turn things around.
