NFL insider links Panthers to 77-sack superstar in trade market
The Carolina Panthers still need edge rushers. The trio of DJ Wonnum, Pat Jones, and Jadeveon Clowney isn't frightening to opposing offensive lines. Those guys are also only around for one more season (two for Jones). The Panthers have to find their pass rusher of the future.
Could that be Trey Hendrickson? One NFL analyst believes it could. The Panthers have been linked to him before. He requested a trade with one more year left, but the Cincinnati Bengals have tried to sign an extension. He is reportedly disappointed with how the talks have gone and that could trigger a trade anyway.
If so, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes the Panthers are a sensible landing spot. "The Panthers are using this offseason to build a ferocious defense to help Young stay on the field to give him several opportunities to lead the team," he noted. "Free-agent signee Tershawn Wharton is a solid step towards that, especially for Derrick Brown’s return, who was out for the majority of the 2024 campaign. Hendrickson is a perfect man to fit into this defense to create some much-needed firepower for the Panthers."
Palacios continued, "Last season, the team had one of the worst defenses in the league, and it made it impossible for Young to cut down the lead in most matchups. Brown was the lone man in the pass rusher last year, other than Jadeveon Clowney, so Hendrickson could potentially change the culture in Carolina."
Hendrickson is 30, has only one year left on his deal, and clearly wants a lengthy extension. Those are factors that might turn the Panthers off to him. The smarter route would be to get someone in the draft who is both cheaper and younger.
However, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Panthers showed interest in someone who can clearly rush the passer at the NFL level (since no prospect is a sure thing) and has over 17 sacks in each of the last two seasons.
