NFL insider disrespects Panthers QB Bryce Young's fantasy stock for 2025

Down the stretch, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young played like a fantasy football superstar. He was a top 10 QB for the last three weeks, including outplaying everyone in Week 18 for the most fantasy points by a QB. In 2025, he's being undervalued a bit as QB21 when he could end up being a lot higher.
However, one NFL insider thinks fantasy managers should pass on Young. Last Word on Sports' David Latham argued that Young, even at the low range, is probably not worth having on your fantasy roster, at least not as the top quarterback.
Latham said, "He’s now the QB21, which isn’t an absurd price, but it’s still a little high for an unproven quarterback. Young had three top-eight finishes in the season’s final six weeks, but a deeper dive shows these performances may not be sustainable. Young needed 46 passing attempts to reach his QB8 finish in Week 13, recorded a season-high 68 rushing yards in Week 16 to be the QB2 (his next-highest total was 30 yards), and dominated an abysmal Atlanta Falcons defense to become QB1 in Week 18."
Young was given the reigns to the offense in those weeks, and his rushing was not designed runs. He scrambled more, which led to more points, and he is poised to run a little more in 2025. Nevertheless, Latham believes Young's play isn't sustainable.
Latham also isn't even sure Young will make it through all of 2025 without being benched. "This could just as easily be a fluke," he said. "QB21 is not a ridiculous price by any stretch of the imagination, but Bryce Young is an easy sell when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently priced as the QB22. While he is older, Prescott has a firm hold on his starting job and is paired with an elite receiver in CeeDee Lamb."
Another fantasy analyst claimed that Young could provide great value at his ADP, so there's also a possibility that he ends up being a sleeper pick and not a bust.
