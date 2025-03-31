Fantasy Football: 2 Carolina Panthers named among late-round value targets
The Carolina Panthers, outside of Chuba Hubbard, were pretty much no man's land for fantasy football. The team had virtually nothing useful. Their defense was so bad they couldn't even be a streaming starter, and no skill-position players did much aside from Hubbard. Bryce Young was good for several of the final 10 games of the year, but by that point, managers weren't really looking for QBs.
That may not be the case in 2025. Things are looking up, and RotoBaller has a few targets that could be late-round value picks next year. On that list are two Panthers who could end up being much better than expected.
Up first is Bryce Young, unsurprisingly. Even with a strong finish, his ADP is not very high. Mike Fanelli said, "Unfortunately, Young hasn’t had the ideal start to his NFL career... However, Young played well after returning to the starting lineup. He averaged 220 passing yards, 1.7 touchdowns, and 21.4 fantasy points per game over the final six weeks. Furthermore, the former Alabama star started using his legs, averaging 33.3 rushing yards and a touchdown on only four attempts per game over the final three contests."
If that translates to a full season, Young could end up being the absolute steal of the draft. One of his wide receivers could be, too. It's not Xavier Legette or Adam Thielen, though. It's Jalen Coker. "While he isn’t a household name, Coker is one of my favorite best-ball wide receiver targets this year. The Panthers didn’t add a big-name wide receiver this offseason despite needing a go-to pass catcher. However, the former undrafted free-agent rookie could quickly become Young’s best weapon in the passing game," Fanelli said.
Coker probably comes in as WR3 on the depth chart (pending a potential draft choice of Tetairoa McMillan or another wideout), and that's not very enticing on an offense that was overall not very strong last year. Still, Coker had over 15 points per game when he got six targets, and Young likes throwing him the ball. Keep him on your radar in spite of a low ADP.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Wild trade proposal sends another No. 1 overall pick to Panthers
Carolina Panthers predicted to land another big upgrade at safety
Panthers could draft next Micah Parsons, and it’s not Abdul Carter
ESPN: Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams most interested in top-10 EDGE