All Panthers

Both Panthers coordinators named among potential 2026 NFL head coach candidates

Could the Panthers lose a coordinator next year?

Zach Roberts

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik calls a play in the third quarter pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik calls a play in the third quarter pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers weren't very good in 2024 on either side of the ball, but that doesn't mean they have bad coordinators. In fact, DC Ejiro Evero has already interviewed for head coaching positions before. OC Brad Idzik followed head coach Dave Canales from Seattle to Tampa Bay and now to Carolina.

He helped orchestrate a second-half turnaround, with Bryce Young's resurgence and return, that was one of the NFL's best offenses. The chances are slim, but both of those coaches could be out the door in 2026, and it's not because they're bad and need to be fired.

Panthers coordinators pegged as possible coaches in 2026

After the 2025 season, there will undoubtedly be coach openings across the league. Even some that were hired this year will be let go, and other teams will move on if things don't go the way they want. In that coaching cycle, the Panthers could lose their coordinators.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed both Ejiro Evero and Brad Idzik as possible head-coach candidates next year. "Idzik is a name to watch, starting his career under Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks before following Dave Canales to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then Panthers," Benjamin said.

Ejiro Evero
Dec 23, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Evero, even last year's catastrophically bad defense didn't cost him his job. He is well-regarded in NFL circles and in Carolina. Provided the Panthers aid him with reinforcements, a stronger defense in 2025 could lead to his exit to go coach a team.

There are a ton of other options who could be available in the next coaching carousel, but the Panthers have two names that are at least worth taking note of right now.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers sign intriguing weapon at WR for Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers may have a problem on their hands with key WR

Panthers predicted to fill glaring hole with massive free agent addition

NFL scout suggests mind-boggling trade for the Carolina Panthers

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

Home/News