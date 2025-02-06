Both Panthers coordinators named among potential 2026 NFL head coach candidates
The Carolina Panthers weren't very good in 2024 on either side of the ball, but that doesn't mean they have bad coordinators. In fact, DC Ejiro Evero has already interviewed for head coaching positions before. OC Brad Idzik followed head coach Dave Canales from Seattle to Tampa Bay and now to Carolina.
He helped orchestrate a second-half turnaround, with Bryce Young's resurgence and return, that was one of the NFL's best offenses. The chances are slim, but both of those coaches could be out the door in 2026, and it's not because they're bad and need to be fired.
Panthers coordinators pegged as possible coaches in 2026
After the 2025 season, there will undoubtedly be coach openings across the league. Even some that were hired this year will be let go, and other teams will move on if things don't go the way they want. In that coaching cycle, the Panthers could lose their coordinators.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed both Ejiro Evero and Brad Idzik as possible head-coach candidates next year. "Idzik is a name to watch, starting his career under Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks before following Dave Canales to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then Panthers," Benjamin said.
As for Evero, even last year's catastrophically bad defense didn't cost him his job. He is well-regarded in NFL circles and in Carolina. Provided the Panthers aid him with reinforcements, a stronger defense in 2025 could lead to his exit to go coach a team.
There are a ton of other options who could be available in the next coaching carousel, but the Panthers have two names that are at least worth taking note of right now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers sign intriguing weapon at WR for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers may have a problem on their hands with key WR
Panthers predicted to fill glaring hole with massive free agent addition
NFL scout suggests mind-boggling trade for the Carolina Panthers