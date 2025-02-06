Panthers great Greg Olsen hypes up Bryce Young
Former Carolina Panthers franchise star Greg Olsen may be an NFL broadcaster now, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have his eyes on his former team. He often credits the Panthers for saving his career, as their trade for him spurred him to become the first-ever tight end with three straight 1,000-yard seasons.
As Olsen has watched the Panthers lately, he's watched Bryce Young. The Panthers QB has grown a lot over his first two years in the league, and Olsen believes he's primed for big things. He also praised the QB and the team for staying the course when things got choppy.
Greg Olsen hypes up Bryce Young heading into year three
Greg Olsen noted that the narrative, which once said Bryce Young was done for in the NFL, has changed. "The narrative now is, the Carolina Panthers have their quarterback. His performance in Week 18, five touchdowns, three passing, two rushing. To do that for the first time in your franchise's history," he said. "Oh and oh, wait, they had Cam Newton, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time."
He went on to say Young is the perfect example of not giving up prematurely. It would've been easy for the Panthers to trade Young or release him and start over. "Do not let outside voices change the journey that you are on," Olsen said. "Great things happen for great people who work hard and stay true to themselves."
This praise perhaps means a little more coming from Olsen. The former tight end turned broadcaster got to call one Panthers game last year. He got to see the surging Panthers, led by Young, host the Dallas Cowboys and be favorites for the first time in over 30 games.
They laid a complete egg, and Young had his worst day since returning from the bench. He threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, and that's what Olsen saw up close. Despite that, he knows what Young did otherwise and is highly confident in his future.
