Panthers draft move forced Cowboys to scramble with blockbuster George Pickens trade
When the Carolina Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan, it was a bit of a surprise. Per later reports, several teams wanted him and were willing to try and trade up to get him, but the Panthers weren't moved enough by the offers. That included the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only was Dallas interested, but even Micah Parsons was upset that Carolina took McMillan before he could fall to Dallas at 12th overall. In the days after that pick, the Cowboys had to get desperate, so they traded for George Pickens.
That deal went final this morning, but it cost them a third-round pick and a pick swap for one year of the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout. They would've preferred to spend one pick on McMillan and get their WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb for four years, but Carolina's draft savvy forced their hand according to Josh Norris.
The Panthers felt so strongly that McMillan was their guy that they passed on Jalon Walker and ignored trade-down offers. The Cowboys seemingly had a similar feeling about the prospect, as they had staked their offensive game plan on him. Instead, they end up with Pickens.
Pickens is more of a sure thing than McMillan since he's a proven NFL wideout. He is more volatile and will soon be much more expensive, though. He also cost the Cowboys some extra draft capital, so it's the less ideal outcome thanks to Carolina.
