Panthers pass rusher named among top NFL rookies to watch in preseason

At one point in time, Nic Scourton was viewed as a first-round prospect. In fact, even in some mock drafts not long before the actual draft, the edge rusher was going in the first round. The Carolina Panthers scooped him up with the 51st pick, making him a potential steal.
Because he's such an intriguing, potentially diamond-in-the-rough prospect, one NFL insider is going to be watching him a lot this preseason, which begins tomorrow night. The Panthers also desperately need edge rushing, so Scourton could be one of their most important players.
NFL insider reveals why Nic Scourton is so exciting for Panthers
The Panthers needed edge rushing so badly in the draft, but they opted to pass on Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams with their first-round pick. Instead, they went with Tetairoa McMillan and circled back later to edge.
"The Carolina Panthers' incumbent coaching staff has done well developing talent in a short period of time. The issue is that it has not been able to accumulate swaths of elite athletes because of the trade with Chicago," CBS Sports insider Josh Edwards said.
He said that the rush has been a "particularly bereft unit," but selecting Scourton in the second round and then getting Princely Umanmielen in the third round could be the infusion of talent the Panthers desperately need.
"Scourton was once regarded as a likely first-round prospect, but a transfer from Purdue to Texas A&M led to a new body type and a new role -- neither of which benefitted his stock," Edwards added.
Scourton is back down to his Purdue weight and looks better for it. If he can match the form from that time, too, then Edwards believes has the potential to become an X-factor. He might need to.
"Prior to last year, 75% of All-Pro edge rushers had been first-round picks over a five-year period. It is difficult to find difference makers at that position beyond the first round," Edwards added, which makes Scourton a fascinating rookie to keep an eye on this year.
