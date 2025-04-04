Panthers predicted to make mammoth trade for All-Pro pass-catcher
The Carolina Panthers could stand to use some pass-catchers. David Moore, Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker don't exactly cause defensive coordinators to lose sleep. It's an area, however, that might not get much attention if any at the 2025 NFL Draft.
That said, there are some options in the trade market. The Panthers have been urged to trade for Tyreek Hill already. Now, with a contract debate looming and a team without a clear future, the San Francisco 49ers might be open to trading George Kittle. If so, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes Carolina makes a lot of sense.
"The Carolina Panthers are getting younger each season in their pass-catching department, so they should be on the hunt to sign some capable veterans. Tommy Tremble is returning on a three-year deal, but Ja’Tavion Sanders had his moments and isn’t ready for full-time duties just yet," he said. "Perhaps they could trade for Kittle to give quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate, consistent target to boost his chances to move the chains."
It's worth noting that Tremble is actually on a two-year deal, but the logic is sound. Neither Tremble nor Sanders is on Kittle's level, as he's a six-time Pro Bowl tight end and a two-time All-Pro. The cost might, unfortunately, be pretty steep, though.
The Panthers do need some weapons for Bryce Young, but at what cost? Kittle would need a new deal, one that the Panthers may not be able to afford. He would also cost some draft capital at a time when Carolina needs to build as much through the draft as possible.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys superstar
Eagles stud calls clash with Julius Peppers his most humbling moment
Carolina Panthers insider points to concern over key lineman’s health
NFL exec’s comments hit hard truth about the Panthers this offseason