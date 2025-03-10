Panthers sign Eagles Super Bowl standout for major upgrade at weakest position group
The Carolina Panthers made their first big foray into free agency today. While they did extend Jaycee Horn on a record contract, they have just made their first addition in the form of someone who wasn't on the roster already. In doing so, they nabbed a Super Bowl star and someone who fills their biggest need.
Milton Williams, long one of the top DTs on the market and someone pegged to be on Carolina's big board, is officially headed to Charlotte. The terms of the deal are not yet confirmed, but one thing is cemented: Carolina was serious about fixing the defense.
The Panthers desperately needed to sign a defensive lineman. Sure, they're getting Derrick Brown back, but he alone isn't fixing a defense that allowed over 180 rushing yards per game. The 2023 run defense wasn't great with a historic season from Brown, so he can't do it alone.
Williams was arguably the biggest IDL on the market and easily one of the top defenders, and Carolina went out and made him theirs. It's a big win for Dan Morgan on the first day of his second free agency, and it gives the Panthers a much-needed boost.
That effectively means they don't need to go after another high-end IDL, so Mason Graham in the draft and others in free agency, aside from depth signings, are out. That frees the team up to use the money or capital on other spots. Suddenly, in one move, the Panthers are looking a whole lot better on defense.
