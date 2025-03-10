Panthers start free agency on right foot with blockbuster deal for defensive cornerstone
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan had a lengthy to-do list to try and rebuild the defense this offseason. One thing that wasn't going to improve it but rather prevent it from getting worse was finding a way to retain Jaycee Horn for the long haul. Both sides wanted this, and they finally got something done.
"Something" may be putting lightly, as Horn is officially the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history for now. Deals for Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. and others will probably eventually surpass Horn's deal, but he got paid.
It's the first major move in the free agency period for Carolina. They've re-signed some outgoing free agents like Tommy Tremble and Cade Mays, but the biggest move happened on the day free agency technically begins. Horn signed a four-year, $100 million deal and gets $70 million guaranteed.
This is the first step in the right direction for Carolina. They certainly need more help on defense, but the pairing of Horn and Derrick Brown as franchise cornerstones is really good. Both are now officially on long-term extensions.
The Panthers still need to find more IDLs, an edge rusher, a cornerback to play alongside Horn, and two safeties as well as at least one interior linebacker, but losing Horn next year would've set their defensive rebuild back even further.
Sure, Horn is costly, but the list of DBs in the NFL better than him right now is not lengthy. He's a true lockdown corner, and the Panthers know they would be in bad shape if they added pieces and then let one of their best players walk a year later. Thankfully, they've avoided that fate and kept a player they wanted and that actually wanted to be in Carolina.
