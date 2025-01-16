PFF reveals the secret Panthers superstar from 2024
Even at 34 years old, Carolina Panthers veteran wideout Adam Thielen proved that he's still got it. He suffered a gnarly hamstring injury in Week 3 and it cost him several weeks on the Injured Reserve, but he returned and picked up where he left off in 2023 with Bryce Young.
The chemistry was there, and he was once again the most reliable target for Young. He knew he could throw it up for him and that Thielen could make a play. That wasn't really true of any other pass-catcher on the team, which is why Thielen ended up as PFF's secret superstar for the Panthers.
PFF names Adam Thielen the Panthers' secret superstar
It would've been easy to label Bryce Young as the secret superstar since people still probably don't realize just how good he was down the stretch. However, his exceptional play isn't exactly a secret, and fans might not have realized how impactful Adam Thielen was.
PFF wrote, "As the Panthers entered Year 1 of the Dave Canales era with a boatload of new weaponry, few would have expected their top receiver to still be Adam Thielen— but that’s precisely what happened. Thielen’s 76.5 PFF receiving grade and 2.06 yards per route run both were the best among Carolina starters, and he registered only two drops all year. Even at 34, Thielen was Bryce Young’s go-to option and is still an above-average NFL wide receiver."
Thielen will mull retirement, which would be a huge blow for the Panthers. He has one more year left on his contract, and he remains WR1 in Carolina. Maybe that's not good in terms of the depth chart, but it does speak to how good Thielen has been since he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings and signed that three-year deal with the Panthers.
