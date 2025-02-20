Ron Rivera is extremely critical of Cam Newton's feelings about 2010 Panthers
Cam Newton has gone viral for his comments on the 2010-2011 Carolina Panthers. He first called them "a locker room full of losers" in advising Travis Hunter to temper expectations coming into the NFL. After backlash from numerous former players, Newton clarified his take but refused to take it back.
Unsurprisingly, his former coach has seen the comments. Rivera saw what Newton said about the team that he and the former MVP inherited at the same time. Rivera was hired ahead of the 2011 season and he was there for the vast majority of Newton's Panthers career. He, similarly to his former pupils, was critical of Newton's chosen language.
Ron Rivera calls on Cam Newton own up to comments
Despite disagreeing with what Cam Newton said, Ron Rivera approached the controversy in true coach fashion. Rivera said per Joe Person of The Athletic, "Sometimes things are better left unsaid. And I’d loved to have seen him be a little more diplomatic. Just because a lot of those guys on that 2010 team became some of those guys that went to the Super Bowl in 2015. It’s unfortunate he made the comments and now he’s just gotta live with them and own up."
Newton sort of did own up to his comments, admitting that they were perhaps a little aggressive. He did not, however, take them back and maintained that he was speaking the truth. He even threw himself in and said they were still losers after his electric rookie season in 2011.
The former Panthers player has always spoke his mind, and he did so on this issue. He saw all the backlash and responded to it, but his former coach wishes he would've approached it in a more team-friendly lens rather than calling everyone he teamed up with such a harsh word.
