Ravens Release Former Starting Safety
The Baltimore Ravens officially released safety Marcus Williams on Wednesday night, a move many saw coming months in advance.
Williams, 28, signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens in 2022, making him one of the most expensive free agent signings in franchise history. His first two seasons in Baltimore were solid, even though he dealt with injuries, but he unfortunately became a liability in Year 3.
Baltimore's secondary was simply awful in the first half of the season, allowing nearly 300 passing yards per game. Williams struggled more than possibly anyone else, as he allowed a passer rating of 148.4 when targeted. For comparison, 158.3 is a perfect passer rating, so it's abundantly clear how much opposing quarterbacks were taking advantage of him.
Following a Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in the Ravens allowed 264 yards and three touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase alone, Williams found himself on the sideline for the remainder of the season. He was initially still active as a reserve, but was a healthy scratch in the final seven games of the season (including playoffs).
Williams finishes his Ravens tenure with 149 total tackles, 18 passes defended and five interceptions.
The Ravens releasing Williams is little more than a formality at this point. They reworked his contract in January to facilitate his release, a move that gave them $9.9 million in cap space immediately. Now that they've officially released him, and reportedly designated him as a post-June 1 cut, they gain another $2.1 million in cap savings.
Baltimore moves forward with Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington - who they tendered on Wednesday - as starting safeties, though it seems very likely that they'll add some depth at the position this offseason.
