NFL pundit calls Cam Newton's career advice for Shedeur Sanders 'hypocritical'
Collectively, the NFL either didn't like how Sheduer Sanders came off in pre-draft interviews, or they were holding something against his dad Deion Sanders, or he was never that great of a quarterback prospect to begin with, depending on who you ask.
Whatever the case, Sanders slid from a projected late-first to mid-secon round pick all the way to the fifth round of the draft, where the Cleveland Browns pulled off a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to move up to No. 144 overall to get him.
Now, Sanders will have to earn his way as part of a very crowded quarterback competition - we'll see his first action i nthe NFL in the Carolina Panthers' first preseason game of the year.
A lot of Carolina fans might recognize the commentary on Sanders as being similar to the treatment Cam Newton got during his career - and continues to get now that he's part of that same media industrial complex. That's partly why his advice for Sanders rings hollow.
According to Mike Fisher at Athlon Sports, Newton should recognize that Sanders' supposedly entitled vibe is the same thing Cam dealt with in his time and should be more understanding.
"Of all the various opinions of Shedeur's surprising slide, Cam's might be the most shocking. Instead of embracing a quarterback seemingly cut from the same cocky cloth as he was (and is), Newton believes Shedeur dropped because of his entitled vibe."
He has a point, but then again maybe Newton's experience makes him uniquely qualified to comment on Sheuder's experience and he doesn't want to see him go the same route he did.
In any case, Sanders has the best-selling jersey the league right now so expectations are far higher than they usually are for a Day 3 pick.
With Deshaun Watson out for the year, Sanders will begin by competing with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett for the No.2 spot on the depth chart, assuming that Joe Flacco is the Browns' guy to start.
