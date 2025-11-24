Bryce Young eyes first place, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. 49ers
The rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers were apparently not ready for prime time on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In a battle of NFC division leaders, Todd Bowles’s club had no answers for the Los Angeles Rams in a 34-7 setback.
The suddenly 6-5 Bucs have dropped three in a row and are 1-4 in their last five games. Meanwhile, Dave Canales’s 6-5 Carolina Panthers are 5-2 in their last seven contests after a 1-3 start. With a win over the formidable 49ers on Monday night at Santa Clara, Bryce Young and company will inch ahead of Tampa in the NFC South standings.
It obviously won’t be easy, but this is a Carolina team that has learned to win away from home. The Panthers have won three straight road games, this after opening the Canales’s Era with a 2-9 mark away from home dating back to 2024.
The Panthers are playing on Monday night for the first time since 2023. And for the first time, the team will clash with a familiar face in Niners’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who was dealt to San Francisco by Carolina during the 2022 season.
Panthers vs. 49ers History
These former NFC West rivals obviously don’t see each other as often as they used to. This marks the teams’ first meeting since 2022, and the Panthers’ first appearance at Levi’s Stadium since 2019. In both instances, the 49ers won in convincing fashion. Three years ago, Shanahan’s team rolled to a 37-15 win at Charlotte. In 2019, the Niners rolled to a 51-13 win over the visiting Panthers. Despite a playoff win at Carolina in 2013, it’s the Panthers that own a surprising three-game edge (13-10) in the overall standings in a series that dates back to 1995.
By George, Kittle Remains a Force
The 49ers are just 27th in the league in rushing after 11 weeks, but they still have McCaffrey. Carolina’s run defense has gone from allowing a horrendous 179.8 yards per game last season, to 113.1 per game in 2025. However, Carolina has given up 150.6 yards per game on the ground in their five losses this season.
49ers’ tight end George Kittle has been limited to only six games this season, but has been hot the last two weeks. He was targeted a combined 15 times and caught every pass, good for 151 yards and three scores. In his first four games this season, Kittle totaled 12 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Keep an Eye on Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan
Carolina’s top choice in April’s NFL draft has been solid this season, and is coming off the best game of his young career. Panthers’ wideout Tetairoa McMillan totaled eight catches for 130 yards and two scores vs. the Falcons. The Niners have allowed 21 touchdown tosses, and picked off only three passes this season.
One reason for the team’s issues against opposing aerial attacks has been the lack of a pass rush in 2025. Robert Saleh’s unit has totaled an NFL-low 12 sacks. With Nick Bosa in the lineup, the Niners totaled five sacks in their first three games. Minus Bosa, they have just seven QB traps in their last eight contests.
