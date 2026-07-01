Bryce Young Lands in Unenviable QB Tier, But It's Not Bad Company for Panthers Star

It's not great that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young landed in the third-worst tier in new quarterback rankings, but Young isn't surrounded by terrible quarterbacks in the tier he ultimately landed in, either.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo was responsible for the rankings and he put Young in the fourth tier out of six, and DeArdo labeled the group as "volatile veterans," which is apt for him.

"Young should be lauded for the success he's had since being benched early in his second season," he said. "Questions still linger, however, about whether he is a legitimate franchise quarterback or a game manager."

Also included in Young's tier were the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers, the Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones, the Tampa Bay Bucs' Baker Mayfield, and the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.

Not a terrible group

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would we prefer that Young was in a higher tier? Sure.

Could he have done worse? Absolutely.

Rodgers may not be the elite quarterback he once was, but he still had a strong season in 2025 and the Steelers made the playoffs because he was no doubt an upgrade under center.

Jones was on his way to a fantastic season and playoff berth in 2025 before he was sidelined by injuries. Mayfield didn't have a great showing in 2025, but he did almost get the Bucs to the postseason and remains an above-average quarterback.

Stroud is the most down and out of the group. He just has not been the same since his incredible rookie season. The gap between Stroud and Young has shrunk considerably.

Long story short: there are certainly no elite quarterbacks in the Panthers signal-caller's tier, but he isn't surrounded by bums, either.

If anything, this is a decent showing of respect for Young, who is facing a make-or-break year as he enters his fourth campaign in the NFL and his success is paramount to Carolina's playoff chances.

Young showed signs of progress in 2025, but he will need to show a lot more if the Panthers are going to commit to a contract that could pay the former No. 1 pick north of $50 million per year.