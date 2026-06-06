Carolina Panthers May Replace Bryce Young with LaNorris Sellers in 2027 NFL Draft

Every year in the NFL, there are players who are under immense pressure, more than the rest of the league.

Entering the 2026 season, there might not be a player under more pressure than Bryce Young, who will have the season to prove he can be the long-term solution for the Carolina Panthers at QB. This, of course, also leads to a multi-year extension that'd be worth roughly $35 million annually.

Rather than just giving Bryce Young the extension after the 2025 season, Carolina opted to exercise Young's fifth-year option, now putting him in a "prove it" type of year ahead of him. There's one other reason that this year is so crucial for Bryce Young and the Panthers' success, and that's the fact that this upcoming draft class is overflowing with QB talent.

LaNorris Sellers Named Potential Bryce Young Replacement

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers before the game Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski dropped his 2027 NFL Mock Draft after the Myles Garrett trade on Friday, and had the Carolina Panthers selecting 11th in the draft. If the Panthers are selecting 11th in next year's NFL Draft, it likely means that Bryce Young didn't progress, and didn't show Carolina that hes worthy of the contract that comes with being the Panthers long-term QB.

With the QB class looking like one of the best ever right now, Sobleski has the Panthers drafting LaNorris Sellers, out of South Carolina. Sellers is one of the better pure athletes at the quarterback position. His athletic traits are comparable to those of a Jalen Hurts, or even Cam Newton.

Sellers stands 6'3, and weighs roughly 240 pounds, making him a tank as a rusher with elite speed, and he has been especially effective in short-yardage situations.

The Risk With LaNorris Sellers

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) is stopped for a loss by Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt (13) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Sellers presents traits that are enticing, especially if the Panthers won't be committed to Bryce Young. The one advantage Young has over Sellers, though, is as a pure passer. The knock on Sellers at the moment is that he lacks consistency as a pure passer, and reading coverages fast enough to be productive and not take hits.

Sellers has one more year to change his outlook. He was supposed to be in the 2026 draft, but he ended up staying another season with South Carolina to help boost his stock and, ideally, end his collegiate career on a high note.

Bryce Young isn't perfect by any means, but he can easily shut down all the QB conversation by keeping the Panthers atop the NFC South and bumping up his passing yards and touchdowns.