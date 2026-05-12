Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds Reveal Inspiring Offseason Trend

When the offseason began, the Carolina Panthers were honestly disrespected. Their Super Bowl odds were the same as the awful, three-win Tennessee Titans. The Panthers are the reigning champs in a weak division, so a playoff berth is very plausible, much more so than Tennessee.

The Panthers didn't let that bother them, though. They simply went to work to prove those odds wrong. They had a brilliant free agency, signing Jaelan Phillips, Rasheed Walker, and Devin Lloyd.

Then, Carolina had a strong draft, picking Monroe Freeling, Lee Hunter, Chris Brazzell, Zakee Wheatley, and Sam Hecht. The Panthers are so much better now than they were at the end of the regular season.

Don't believe us? Just look at those aforementioned Super Bowl odds. They tell the story of Carolina's offseason.

Panthers have much stronger Super Bowl odds now

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the ground at training camp | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Panthers have been hard at work in 2026, signing good free agents and drafting good prospects to help bolster the roster and deliver a second consecutive playoff berth and perhaps even the first winning season since 2017.

THe early odds suggested that wasn't possible. Per R.J. White of CBS Sports, the Panthers were +10000 on DraftKings. At that time, they were a possible longshot with a lot of betting value in White's estimation.

Now, they're not. The reason? They have much stronger odds now. "The Cowboys, Raiders and Panthers saw their odds come down enough that they went from potential plays at value to no chance I'll be thinking about betting them," White wrote.

Carolina is now +6500 on FanDuel to win the Super Bowl in 2026. That is obviously not a strong case, but it's a much stronger case. The odds agree with us that the Panthers have improved tremendously. In fact, only one team has had a bigger jump in title odds (Las Vegas Raiders).

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They're still just outside the top 20, but consider the teams they are with now: Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Certainly not a who's who, but it's better than being ranked with the Titans.

And according to these odds, the Panthers have the second-best shot at the title in the NFC South, which suggests that they will compete for another division title. That isn't surprising, but other odds at different times in the offseason have implied that Carolina's the worst team in the South.

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