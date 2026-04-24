Eagles Getting Elite Value For Makai Lemon Proves Panthers' Big Mistake

The Carolina Panthers had an absolute steal fall right into their laps on draft night. The odd mock draft here and there projected Makai Lemon to the Panthers, but it always felt impossible. Lemon was a top-10 prospect by most accounts.

That's exactly what happened, though. Lemon slid all the way to the Panthers at 19, and despite their need for another weapon on offense and Lemon's seemingly perfect fit alongside Tetairoa McMillan, they passed.

Lemon went immediately after, and the Philadelphia Eagles being the team that took him proves just how big a mistake the Panthers made by picking Monroe Freeling.

Panthers missing out on Makai Lemon could be biggest draft mistake

Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Had the Panthers picked Dillon Thieneman, who was also available at 19, it would've been a bad idea over Makai Lemon, but at least it would fill an immediate need for a starting safety, thereby rounding out the improved defense.

Nevertheless, passing on Lemon was a huge shock. It should tell you everything you need to know that the Philadelphia Eagles traded up three spots with a hated rival, the Dallas Cowboys, to get Lemon before he could be snapped up.

Howie Roseman is one of the best GMs in the business. If he's that interested in getting a prospect who had no business falling past Carolina, then it should speak volumes about the oversight the Panthers committed.

Plus, the NFL Next Gen Stats team highlighted Lemon to Philly at 20 overall as one of the five best value picks in the first round. The same would've been true for the Panthers if they'd taken him. Coincidentally, Monroe Freeling is not on the list.

"Lemon's 91 production score is the third-highest by a wide receiver in the last five draft classes, according to the NGS draft model," they wrote. For what it's worth, Freeling is also a supreme athlete, but that matters a little more for a weapon.

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They continued, "Lemon should provide an immediate boost for Jalen Hurts, who averaged just 6.7 yards per attempt targeting the slot in 2025 -- the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL." The Panthers also got very little production out of the slot last year, so this logic would apply to them, too.

Perhaps fittingly, Dillon Thieneman to the Chicago Bears at 25 also found a spot on this value list, so maybe the Panthers could've done a little better if they'd taken Lemon or Thieneman instead of the developing offensive tackle.