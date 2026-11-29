The Carolina Panthers have come upon the most important game of the season. At 5-5 through 10 games, they have a two-game lead in the NFC South. But with seven games left, there's plenty of time for all three other teams to close the gap.

The Panthers have a divisional bout with each of them still on the schedule, beginning on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, in other words, this division is far from wrapped up.

That makes this Monday's contest of the utmost importance. It could end up being the most impactful game of the year for Carolina. And with several elite teams (Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals) on the horizon, the Panthers must take advantage of an opponent under .500.

The Panthers have a 58% chance of making the playoffs now, per NFL.com. What happens if they lose? What about if they win?

What Bucs game could do the Panthers' playoff chances

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are obviously in the driver's seat right now in the NFC South, but they're not exactly comfortable there. They could well lose the division. They have a tough slate ahead, including divisional matchups, and only a two-game lead.

First up is the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, just a few weeks after the Buccaneers crushed the Panthers in Charlotte. This is one of the most consequential games of the NFL season for the playoff race.

If the Panthers win, their playoff hopes (division title chances) rise to 80%. If they lose, those chances drop to 41%. That would leave them with a decent shot at making it, but it would also open the door for everyone, namely the Buccaneers, who would have a sweep in hand.

If the Panthers win, Tampa's playoff chances fall to 9%, essentially removing them from the race. If the Buccaneers win, they would have the best chance to make it out at 42%, barely edging Carolina's own chances in that scenario.

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) runs to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, for the Buccaneers, this is a must-win game. The Panthers aren't facing as much pressure, but they have the chance to put the Bucs out of it. This is a put-away game, something the Panthers have little experience with and even less success in.

The fact that the Buccaneers have a 30-point win over the Panthers and home-field advantage is unfortunate, especially as it's the last chance for Tampa Bay to keep their season alive.